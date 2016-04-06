Quick shot of warmth and rain for Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A quick shot of rain will blow through the region early Thursday.



Tonight will continue to see clouds thickening up and much milder temperatures. In fact, temperatures tonight will be 15 to 20 degrees warmer than last night with readings only d ropping into the middle and upper 50s.



By daybreak Thursday, showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be moving into the Pee Dee. This line of showers will impact the inland areas between 5:00 and 8:00 am and the Grand Strand between 7:00 and 10:00 am. By the late morning hours, all the rain

will be off shore and skies will start to clear. The afternoon will turn out mostly sunny, breezy and milder with temperatures reaching the lower 70s.



Another shot of colder weather will start to arrive by Friday and the weekend. Friday will be another gusty day with temperatures cooling into the 60s. The core of the unseasonably cold weather will arrive for the weekend. Daytime temperatures both Saturday

and Sunday will only reach the middle and upper 50s. Saturday night will once again see the risk of a freeze across the inland areas as temperatures d rop to or just below 32. The latest forecast for the Grand Strand d rops temperatures into the middle 30s

with the risk of frost.





