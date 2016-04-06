Man arrested on Scotland County breaking and entering charges - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man arrested on Scotland County breaking and entering charges

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Matthew Tyler Goins (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) Matthew Tyler Goins (Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Scotland County man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a convenience store.

According to information on the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Matthew Tyler Goins, 23, was charged with one count of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Goins was given a $5,000 secured bond and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center, according to the post.

About two-and-a-half hours after the SCSO’s Facebook post went live, a person claiming to be the suspect replied and proclaimed his innocence.

The full Facebook reply is below:

To make this all clear, I'm 100 percent innocent. I was at home with my daughter and my family at the time I was accused of this. My mom came from Georgia that weekend to spend time with me and my brothers and our children. I hope Scotland County doesn't make it a habit of arresting the wrong people. And I hope they find the real person who did this! It's suppose to be innocent until proven guilty, not guilty before proven innocent! Everyone have a good day.

