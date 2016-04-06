Tonight at 11PM - Many still recovering 6 months after historic - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tonight at 11PM - Many still recovering 6 months after historic floods

TONIGHT AT 11PM – Six months later, and many are still recovering from the heavy rains and flooding that overtook many parts of South Carolina.

"It's life-changing. You'll never forget it and hope you never have to go through it. You think, 'We'll just dry it out and move on,'" said Georgetown County homeowner Neal Anderson. “It's not quite that easy."

"It's just weird to think of the things you take for granted...and everything's gone," Joyce Anderson said.

Tonight at 11 p.m. in a special report, Kaitlin Stansell takes a look back at the devastation, and a closer look at the work being done to reclaim what was lost in the flood.

See the hundreds of photos taken of the October floods in the slideshow below. Mobile users, tap here to view the slideshow on your mobile device.

Also, learn more about Hearts and Hands Disaster Recovery, a non-profit organization providing long-term disaster case management throughout the state: http://www.heartsandhandsrecovery.org/

