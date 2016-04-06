VIDEO: Good Samaritan rescues woman from overturned truck - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

VIDEO: Good Samaritan rescues woman from overturned truck

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A man helps pull the driver from the truck cab. (Source: Drew Hansen)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A news camera was rolling as a good Samaritan helped pull a woman out of an overturned truck in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon.

The truck was struck by a bus in the northbound lanes of Highway 501, just north of Grissom Parkway. A man helped pull the driver out of truck’s cab before first responders got to the scene.

The box truck was traveling outbound on Highway 501 when a charter bus coming from Cannon Road clipped the back end of the truck, tipping it over, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police. 

Emergency crews arrived as the woman was being pulled out. No one had to be transported to the hospital, Lt. Crosby said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

