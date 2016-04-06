FDTC offers students more than education

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's estimated that 70 percent of students at Florence Darlington Technical College are considered low-income.

Now, the school has rolled out an initiative to help give students a boost.

“People never really think about. We have a lot of people who came from high school and were receiving free lunch. When they got here to college, there was no cafeteria or no free lunch,” said Leroy Gibson Jr., director of student life at FDTC.

Gibson said the new food bank that was launched just last week is already meeting the needs of some students who are facing low-income situations.

Qualifying students are required to fill out a brief application that asks for some information about the individual applicants' lives.

The food bank is located in the 5000 building on the school’s main campus.

To get the new program off the ground, staff and students collected more than 1,000 non-perishable items this past spring.

Also, a local church came on board and donated to the college’s efforts.

“The main goal is that we are trying to let our students know we not only care about education we care about the entire student.”

Those who would like to donate or take advantage of the student services can contact Iyona Sansbury.

