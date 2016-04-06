FDTC offers students more than education - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FDTC offers students more than education

Florence Darlington Technical College has begun offering a food bank to benefit low-income students. (Source: WMBF News) Florence Darlington Technical College has begun offering a food bank to benefit low-income students. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's estimated that 70 percent of students at Florence Darlington Technical College are considered low-income.

Now, the school has rolled out an initiative to help give students a boost.

“People never really think about. We have a lot of people who came from high school and were receiving free lunch. When they got here to college, there was no cafeteria or no free lunch,” said Leroy Gibson Jr., director of student life at FDTC.

Gibson said the new food bank that was launched just last week is already meeting the needs of some students who are facing low-income situations.

Qualifying students are required to fill out a brief application that asks for some information about the individual applicants' lives.

The food bank is located in the 5000 building on the school’s main campus.

To get the new program off the ground, staff and students collected more than 1,000 non-perishable items this past spring.

Also, a local church came on board and donated to the college’s efforts.

“The main goal is that we are trying to let our students know we not only care about education we care about the entire student.”

Those who would like to donate or take advantage of the student services can contact Iyona Sansbury.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All right reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly