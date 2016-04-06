Barn fire near Aynor under control - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Barn fire near Aynor under control

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A barn fire near Aynor extended into the woods and damaged one nearby vehicle before it was contained, according to Captain Darris Fowler with Horry Country Fire Rescue.

On Wednesday afternoon, fire crews responded to the scene of the fire in the 2300 block of Isaac Gerald Road, off of Valley Force Road near Aynor, Capt. Fowler said. The barn fire extended into the woods, to a vehicle nearby. The fire is now contained and under control, Capt. Fowler said.

