SLIDESHOW: 10 of the highest-paid local government employees

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Your taxes pay their salaries, and now you can find out just how much local government employees in our area actually make.

Check out our slideshow to find out which 10 local government employees are among the highest-paid government employees in our area.

Mobile users, tap here to view the slideshow of the 10 highest-paid local government employees

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, WMBF News has obtained salary information on all employees earning over $50,000 in Horry County, Florence County, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, the City of Florence, and in Horry County Schools.

Click here to search through the entire database of over 2,700 employees

Note that some salary data is from a period of less than a year. Click the “details” link on an employee’s salary record to find the salary pay period. Also note that Horry County Schools salary data was gathered from the 2014 to 2015 school year, so it includes the salary data on Cynthia Elsberry, who resigned from the position of superintendent at the end of 2014.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT
    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

  FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT
    Source: WMBF First Alert Weather
    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

