FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold temperatures this morning ahead of rain chances for Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Cold temperatures and some inland frost this morning will give way to a sunny morning followed by clouds building this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Overnight, thanks to cloud cover and a southerly wind, overnight lows will stay much warmer than this morning. Waking up Thursday morning to the mid to upper 50s.

The start to Thursday will also wet. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be around but will only be lasting into the early afternoon. This rain is associated with a cold front that will once again bring unseasonably cold temperatures to the region.

Friday we will see sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight into Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. The cold from the front lags behind a day. Saturday's highs will only be in the upper 50s and by Sunday morning and even more prominent shot of cold air sets in. Sunday morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Another frost and freeze is likely. We rebound in temps as we head towards the middle of next week.

WMBF FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Andy Stein

Copyright 2016. WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

