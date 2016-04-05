Winner declared in special Darlington City Council election

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A special election was held in Darlington on Tuesday to fill the Ward 2 seat left vacant by Gloria Hines, who took over as the city’s mayor.

Hoyt Campbell, director of the Darlington County Election Commission, said candidate Elaine Reed netted 254 votes to fellow challenger Valarie Boston’s 98 to win the seat in the unofficial tally.

The councilwoman-elect will fill the seat left by Hines, who was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 5.

