Inaugural event in Myrtle Beach paid tribute to U.S. Air Force service members

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The inaugural Salute Our Heroes Fly-By was held on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach in an effort to pay tribute to members of the U.S. Air Force and those who were stationed at the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

For the attendees at Myrtle Beach International Airport’s General Aviation Terminal, the event gave them a chance to thank the USAF members for their service.

“We’re just trying to … give the pilots a chance to come in and get the people of the community to come in and meet our military,” said Tammy Baxley, public information officer for Horry County Airports.

Retired USAF Gen. Robert Reed and Col. George Branch were among those who attended the event. It was opened to all local and regional pilots, as well as those passing through the area.

