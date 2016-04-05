Investigators look into cause of fire at Little River storage units

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Horry County firefighters responded to multiple storage units that were on fire in the Little River community on Tuesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Capt. John Fowler.

Fowler said the storage units were at 19 East S.C. 90, which is near Sea Mountain Highway in Little River. Units from Calabash and North Myrtle Beach fire stations assisted with battling the fire.

The fire was contained by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Fowler. He added investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze and its point of origin.

No injuries were reported.

