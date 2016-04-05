Investigators look into cause of fire at Little River storage un - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Investigators look into cause of fire at Little River storage units

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Horry County firefighters responded to multiple storage units that were on fire in the Little River community on Tuesday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Capt. John Fowler.

Fowler said the storage units were at 19 East S.C. 90, which is near Sea Mountain Highway in Little River. Units from Calabash and North Myrtle Beach fire stations assisted with battling the fire.

The fire was contained by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Fowler. He added investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze and its point of origin.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly