Conway shooting victim dies from injuries

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man shot Sunday night at a Conway residence has died from his injuries, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Jahalil Raheem Rashad Drayton, 21, of Conway, died at Grand Strand Medical Center of wounds suffered in the shooting, according to McSpadden, who confirmed his death shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to the residence in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue in Conway at about 11:24 p.m. Sunday to find the victim with a gunshot wound.

The Conway Police Department is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call (843) 248-1790.

