Myrtle Beach is fifth fastest-growing city in America

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach is listed as the fifth fastest-growing city in America, according to data and research from the financial news and opinion website 24/7 Wall St.

The website's research found that many senior citizens are migrating to Myrtle Beach, which is known as a vacation and retirement destination. Roughly 22.3 percent of the city's population is 65 years of age or older.

When looking at the national level, 14.5 percent of the nation's adults are senior citizens, according to a press release.

“As the economy has recovered, population growth in some of these cities has picked up again,” said William Frye, senior demographer.

24/7 Wall St. collected data from the U.S. Census Beureau and reviewed population changes in 381 metropolitan statistical areas from July 2010 through July 2015, according to a press release. Poverty rates, educational attainment rates and workforce composition were their additional areas of focus. Those rates came from the U.S. Census Beureau’s 2014 American Community Survey and other data came from the Beureau of Economic Analysis, and Beureau of Labor Statistics.

