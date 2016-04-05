Consider This: Revitalization as important as new development - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Consider This: Revitalization as important as new development

By Sarah Miles, General Manager
Construction is booming along the Grand Strand with Myrtle Beach on track to see record-breaking development in the next two years.

New hotels along ocean boulevard are going up…new commercial developments are bringing in big national stores and several chains are opening up many new locations.

Horry County’s population is growing, and that has many benefits to our community.

However, we need to support small business owners that make it unique and charming to live and vacation here.

I am glad to see the focus on the Five Points area and the new plan to redirect traffic and add new parking spaces to bring in more foot traffic.  But that should just be a starting point of a major revitalization project.

Consider This:  That area has such potential and our leaders need to make sure it is a priority for development and have the vision to make it a vibrant part of our city.

