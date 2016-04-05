Two men arrested for armed robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men were taken into custody Tuesday by Myrtle Beach police after allegedly robbing a man of several hundred dollars and two watches while armed.

Markheem Xavier Addison and Jua Drek Onterrio Addison, both 19, were each charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon, according to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website.

Additionally, Markheem Addison was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a reported armed robbery that took place in the early-morning hours of April 4 at the Wayfarer Motel, located at 311 N. Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach.

According to the arrest report, the two alleged victims met the suspects at the corner of Ninth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard earlier in the evening of April 3.

Later, the suspects came back to the one of the victim’s hotel room to hang out. Eventually, the two men left.

Then, at 2:35 a.m., the suspects came back and asked if they could wait in the room for their ride, according to the arrest report. Eventually, one of the men allegedly pulled a gun and said, “You know what time it is.”

One of the victims told police the men allegedly took a watch valued at $250, approximately $422 in cash and a gold watch that belonged to his roommate, which was valued at $600, the report stated.

The victim told police he believed the suspects were staying at a hotel on Chester Street, as they had asked him to drop them there at one point.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.