Protecting plants against cold temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tonight and Saturday night will both bring the risk of frost and freezing temperatures to the inland areas and tender plants will need protection.



Spring flowering bulbs like daffodils and tulips will be just fine in the cold snap, but other plants are more sensitive to the cold.



Azalea blooms will need to be protected as even a light freeze can cause the blossoms to brown. If you've already planted summer annuals such as marigolds, petunias, summer ferns, or impatients, they will need protection as well. Early seedlings will be

very susceptible to the cold, especially summer vegetables.



If you plan on covering your plants in the cold snaps, it is very important to use cloth and not plastic. Cloth allows the the plants to breathe while offering protection from the cold, while plastic can actually cause more harm than good.



It's important to remove the covering as soon as possible when temperatures rise above freezing. Leaving the covering on can cause the plants and blooms to warm too much too quickly.



Also, a good, thorough watering will help out as well.













