North Myrtle Beach to start mosquito spraying one month earlier

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will begin spraying for mosquitoes one month earlier in 2016 due to expectations for a larger-than-normal mosquito population.

According to a press release, record rainfall and flooding have left the ground saturated, thereby presenting a perfect scenario for breeding mosquitoes. Spraying for the insects, which generally starts in mid-May, normally continues through the middle of September, but can vary by a few weeks in either direction, depending on the weather.

City workers will spray for one hour starting 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset on the following fixed schedule:

Tuesday evening: Windy Hill; the Timber Ridge subdivision; the Airport Boulevard area; the Pinewood Acres subdivision; and the Barefoot Resort development

Wednesday morning: 28th South to 15th South; Barefoot Landing, Commons Boulevard; and city ball fields

Wednesday evening: 15th Avenue South to 18th Avenue North; Vereen's Marina (13th Avenue North); Waterway Mobile Home Park; Belle Park; Robbers Roost; and Sea Side Plantation

Thursday evening: 18th Avenue North to Little River Neck Road; Creekside; Myrtle Beach RV; Foxfire Village; Tidewater; and Charleston Landing

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.