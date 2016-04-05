Dog bites 4-year-old in face; Lumberton police continue to investigate

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department continues to investigate an incident that happened last month in which a dog reportedly bit a 4-year-old boy in the face.

According to an LPD press release, the incident happened on March 26. Officers were sent to the animal bite call in the 500 block of 11th Street in Lumberton. The child had reportedly been bitten in the face by the family dog while in the backyard.

The animal was chained at the time, the release stated.

Police said the child was initially taken to Southeastern Health before later being transported to Chapel Hill Children’s Hospital. The animal was taken into custody per protocol.

The LPD had no updated information on the condition of the child or the dog.

Investigators from the LPD’s juvenile division and the department’s animal control officer are investigating. Anyone with information can contact (910) 671-3845.

