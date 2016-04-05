Unidentified man wanted for questioning in criminal sexual conduct incident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted for questioning in connection to a criminal sexual conduct with a minor incident.

Police posted a photo of the man to their Facebook page, and said he may be operating a 2002 Ford Explorer with the South Carolina license plate LYS617.

If you know the identity of the man or know his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.