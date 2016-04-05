UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police officers, subject involved in Tuesda - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police officers, subject involved in Tuesday shooting identified

(Source: Amy Lipman) (Source: Amy Lipman)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach police officers involved in the Tuesday shooting of a suicidal man with a weapon have been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and a review of the case by the Horry County Solicitors Office, according to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.

Crosby added this is standard protocol for the MBPD when officers are involved in an incident such as this.

On Wednesday, Crosby identified the officers involved in the shooting as: PFC. Jarrod Mackin, PTL. Matthew Cherba, and PTL. Melanie Best.

According to Crosby: "PFC. Jarrod Mackin has been employed with the MBPD since August, 2007.   PTL. Matthew Cherba has been employed with the MBPD since July, 2014. PTL. Melanie Best has been employed with the MBPD since June, 2014.  All officers are currently assigned to Patrol Day Shift."

The man was shot by Myrtle Beach police Tuesday morning near 79th Avenue North and Marina Parkway, according to a news release from the MBPD. He was identified on Wednesday at 40-year-old Rodolfo Josue Sanchez, from Myrtle Beach.

An investigation is underway after the officer-involved shooting, the release stated.

Crosby confirmed that around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the area and were looking for a suicidal male. When officers found him, he presented a weapon, which made officers fear for their life.

At least one officer fired a weapon, and Sanchez was transported to the hospital, but his condition is not known.

Crosby said the Horry County Solicitor’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called to the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

