Moped rental company gets proactive against reckless driving

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Raymond Delano retired to Myrtle Beach years ago and says he and his wife like to drive down Ocean Boulevard almost every evening. But lately, Delano says he's become fed up with moped drivers disregarding the law, and putting themselves, and others, in danger.

"Friday night, Saturday night, the mopeds were all over Ocean Boulevard. They were cutting cars off." said Delano.

The city's new ordinance, which could require carrying insurance, will be under final review next week.  Delano says he hopes it will do something to put a stop to the madness.

"They're riding mopeds down the bicycle path coming down alongside cars."

At least one company agrees with Delano. Moped Rentals of Myrtle Beach is the largest provider of mopeds in the city, and says it is working to create new ways to hold irresponsible drivers accountable. 

"They want people to enjoy their product but they also want to live in Myrtle Beach and be good citizens. So all of this is geared towards that." said MRMB Attorney, Jack Scoville.

The company says it will use GPS to come down harder on reckless driving. By pinpointing each moped's location at all times, rental stands will be able to see which drivers are breaking the law, and will even be able to turn off the engine if necessary. Scoville says the company actually welcomes stricter laws, and wants to work with the city to make it safer to the public.

"A lot of the ordinance is very positive. We welcome the more strict regulations. Because my client and some of the other operators are very law-compliant and safety-conscious."

Delano says he likes the idea of a company stepping up and being proactive, but would like to see changes sooner rather than later.

"Somebody's going to get hurt. So the city has to do something about it."

