33-year-old man shot, killed during home invasion in Nichols, officials say

The Nichols home where the armed robbery and shooting took place. (Source: Conor McCue)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 33-year-old man was shot and killed during an apparent armed robbery in the Nichols community on Monday night, according to officials.

Marion County Deputy Coroner James Lee confirmed Manasses Paige died from a gunshot wound. The shooting appears to be the result of a a home invasion and armed robbery, said Maj. Brian Wallace, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place on Pee Dee Island Road in Nichols.

Maj. Wallace added one other person suffered minor injuries, but did not need medical treatment.

Family of Manasses Paige says he was just inside fixing their water heater when armed men came in to the home pic.twitter.com/S9Lcj1YtTc — Conor McCue (@Conor_WMBF) April 5, 2016

Witnesses report that two or three masked men entered the home, shot the victim and robbed one of the other people in the home, according to a press release.

A member of Paige's family said there were four people inside the home at the time of the shooting. The armed men knocked on the door, asking for one of the men inside, and the mother answered the door. The men came in, asked for money. No one resisted, the family member said, the victim was struck several times with the two suspects' weapons. The men were armed with pistols and a rifle-type weapon.

The family member said Manasses was in the back room fixing the water cooler, and was shot when he tried to escape.

Wallace added that investigators were busy Monday night taking with neighbors. As of Tuesday, investigators were still following leads, and had no suspects.

An autopsy for Paige is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina, Lee said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office (843) 423-8216 or (843) 423-8217.

