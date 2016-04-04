Five injured in two-vehicle crash in Conway

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Conway. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday night at the intersection of Main Street and Cultra Road in Conway.

Capt. John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue said the jaws of life were used to remove two of the individuals from the vehicles.

The accident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m., Monday. All the victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries, Fowler said. He added that their conditions were not immediately known.

