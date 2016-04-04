Horry County police charge man with resisting arrest, assault after allegedly threatening victim with a bat

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Aynor man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fleeing from Horry County Fire police after threatening a person with a baseball bat, according to an arrest report.

Derek Bryan Keith, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less; second-degree assault and battery; and resisting arrest.

Keith remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday under a $11,000 bond, according to information from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Horry County police responded to the 1900 block of Luck Road near Galivants Ferry on a call of alleged assault. The victim said Keith had a bat and threatened to kill her if she did not return a phone charger, according to the arrest report.

He also reportedly broke the glass of the rear sliding door with the bat.

The suspect was being taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue due to an injury, the report stated. While in the ambulance, he allegedly unbuckled his seat and was put into soft restraints.

Keith allegedly got out of those restraints, grabbed a ring cutter found inside the ambulance and threatened to harm the two HCFR personnel with it, the report stated. He then got out of the vehicle and fled into the woods as police arrived.

Officers were able to coax the suspect out of the woods and place him under arrest. The two HCFR personnel said they were not injured and did not wish to pursue charges, according to the arrest report.

