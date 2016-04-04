Unsanctioned election fliers distributed in Surfside Beach

A mailer claiming to be from the town of Surfside Beach has been showing up in residents' mailboxes. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Mailers have been showing up in Surfside Beach residents' home which claim to be from the town.

The reason for that is the mailer bears the town's emblem, which was trademarked in 1982. Officials said the person or people behind these mailings are using this trademark illegally.

“To put it with an official seal of the town and mail it out to the people of the town really gets me angry," said Laurence McKeen. "(It's) unfair and really dirty in a way.”

The mailer can't be missed in mailboxes. It’s bright yellow and goes on to call the people of Surfside Beach town complainers.

Additionally, it insinuates the town's workers are backing mayoral candidate Bob Childs.



“I always am concerned when I get mail about an election, and it has somebody's name promoting them and it has no signatures," said Al Lauer. "You have no idea who sent it. That bothered me.”

McKeen added that, for him, when someone makes claims anonymously, it ceases to be free speech.

Some in Surfside Beach had a hard time believing some candidates don't know who is mailing the documents out.

Though his name was mentioned in the mailer, Childs said me he had nothing to do with it. The same sentiment was echoed by those at Surfside Beach Town Hall.

Residents said they can only hope people take the time to realize that.

Whenever you see those things out, you're looking for a visceral response. You don't want people to think about it a whole lot; you want them to see what's there quickly and make a decision," said Lauer. "And the election's tomorrow (Tuesday). So you don't have a chance for a rebuttal.”

Related story:

Flyers bashing Surfside Beach candidates running for mayor and town council plague mailboxes

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



