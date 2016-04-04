Horry County police, U.S. Marshals serve warrant, make arrest Monday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken into custody after Horry County police served a search warrant at a home on Jonquil Place in Seagate Village near The Market Common on Monday, according to Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department.

Denis added that U.S. Marshals assisted with the serving of the warrant.

No information was immediately available as to the name of the suspect and the specific charges they will be facing.

Stay with WMBF News. For more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.