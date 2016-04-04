Pelicans 2016 roster set for title defense - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pelicans 2016 roster set for title defense

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have released their roster for the 2016 season, which begins at Ticketreturn.com Field on Thursday night against the Frederick Keys. The roster features two top-100 prospects in baseball and several top-30 prospects within the Cubs organization.

Highlighting the team will be the middle infield of the Pelicans. Shortstop Gleyber Torres is touted as the top prospect in the Cubs system. MLB.com ranks him as the 28th best prospect in baseball. At second base will be Ian Happ, who is the third-rated prospect in the Cubs system and ranked as the 76th best prospect in the game by MLB.com.

Trevor Clifton and Jake Stinnett come up to join Myrtle Beach’s rotation, and are both also regarded as top-30 prospects in the Cubs system according to Baseball America.

The Pelicans will also have a new manager in the dugout, as Buddy Bailey takes over for Mark Johnson, who is now with Double-A Tennessee after one year on the Grand Strand.

Last year, the Pelicans won the Carolina League title for the first time since 2000. The birds will play an exhibition game in Charleston against the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday, before opening the season on Thursday at home against the Keys.

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly