Pelicans 2016 roster set for title defense

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have released their roster for the 2016 season, which begins at Ticketreturn.com Field on Thursday night against the Frederick Keys. The roster features two top-100 prospects in baseball and several top-30 prospects within the Cubs organization.

Highlighting the team will be the middle infield of the Pelicans. Shortstop Gleyber Torres is touted as the top prospect in the Cubs system. MLB.com ranks him as the 28th best prospect in baseball. At second base will be Ian Happ, who is the third-rated prospect in the Cubs system and ranked as the 76th best prospect in the game by MLB.com.

Trevor Clifton and Jake Stinnett come up to join Myrtle Beach’s rotation, and are both also regarded as top-30 prospects in the Cubs system according to Baseball America.

The Pelicans will also have a new manager in the dugout, as Buddy Bailey takes over for Mark Johnson, who is now with Double-A Tennessee after one year on the Grand Strand.

Last year, the Pelicans won the Carolina League title for the first time since 2000. The birds will play an exhibition game in Charleston against the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday, before opening the season on Thursday at home against the Keys.

