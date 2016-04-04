Georgetown man sentenced to 30 years in death of man found shot - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown man sentenced to 30 years in death of man found shot in Denny's parking lot

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Edward Leon Morris (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center) Edward Leon Morris (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2015 shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Edward Leon Morris, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of murder in the February 2015 shooting death of Garrey Sumter, the release stated.

Myrtle Beach police found Sumter's body inside a white Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of Denny's Restaurant on South Kings Highway.

Morris was sentenced to 30 years on Monday by Judge Kristi Lea Harrington in Georgetown.

