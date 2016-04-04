Burn ban in Horry County lifted Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The unincorporated portions of Horry County were under a burn ban starting on Tuesday, April 5, according to Lisa Bourcier, director of public information for Horry County. The ban was lifted on Wednesday morning.

According to information from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., elevated fire danger conditions were expected on Tuesday following a dry cold front crossing the region late Monday night. This ushered in very low humidity and gusty north winds into the eastern Carolinas. Relative humidity values were expected to drop to 20 to 30 percent Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS. This was accompanied by north-wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph.

On Wednesday morning, the outdoor burn ban in Horry County was lifted due to improved conditions, according to a news release from the county government.

For more information, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at (843) 915-5190.

