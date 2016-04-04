Dog found with duct tape on head, mouth; Darlington authorities seek owner

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A dog with her head and mouth wrapped in duct tape was found wandering a street in Darlington Monday, and now the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for her owner, according to a press release.

On Monday, deputies received an anonymous call about a dog walking around in the 900 block of Rogers Road in Darlington, the release stated.

Mobile users, tap here to see a slideshow of pics of the dog

When deputies arrived, they found a black dog that had his mouth and head covered in duct tape. Law enforcement was able to catch the animal and safely remove the tape, the release stated. It was later taken to the Darlington County Animal Shelter for care and treatment.

The female dog, now named Aurora is being held at the Animal Control kennels, according to the Darlington County Humane Society.

Deputies don’t know how long Aurora was wrapped in tape, but say if any more time had gone by Aurora could have died. Sheriff Wayne Byrd with Darlington County Sheriff's Office says, “It doesn’t make any sense at all, if someone didn’t want the dog or they were tired of the dog all they had to do was take it to the pound and put it up for adoption or find a family member or neighbor who might want it. There is really no reason to treat an animal the way this one was treated.”

Aurora was taken to the veterinarian Tuesday morning and they say she has heart worm disease and intestinal parasites. Aurora weighs 90 pounds, which is underweight for her age and breed. The Darlington County Animal Shelter will have to raise funds for her medical procedures the next couple months and find her a loving home.

Jackie Kirven is a board Member with the Darlington County Humane Society and says the animal shelter sees more than four thousand animals every year. Some are injured and unhealthy, but says this is an example of senseless animal cruelty. "Her mouth was taped so tightly she could not open her mouth and when a dog needs to pant and gets hot and is unable to open his mouth. It is just senseless cruelty. Fortunately someone saw her and the sheriff’s office sent someone quickly to find her and she is now in good hands and she’s going to be okay," said Kirven.

“Its always horrifying, upsetting and just impossible to understand why someone would be cruel to a dog or cat or any other animal, but we see it and we respond," Kirven added.

To donate money for Aurora's medical procedures or adopt an animal from the shelter, click here.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501 or (843) 398-4920.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.