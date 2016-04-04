Two frost and freeze threats this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Two shots of unseasonably cold weather will blow into the Carolinas this week.



The first round of colder temperatures arrives late tonight into Wednesday. Tonight will see temperatures d ropping into the middle and upper 40s under clear skies.



Much cooler weather will keep temperatures stuck in the lower 60s on Tuesday. By Tuesday night, the core of the first round of cold temperatures will settle into the region. Temperatures will d rop into the middle and upper 30s in the Grand Strand and lower

to middle 30s across the Pee Dee. A few locations could see temperatures briefly d ropping to the freezing point. Frost is likely across the inland areas by Wednesday morning.



Wednesday afternoon will again be sunny, but cool with temperatures in the 60s.



A fast moving cold front will bring a quick round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the first half of Thursday.



This cold front will usher in the second round of cold air for the weekend. By Saturday night temperatures will again d rop into the 30s across the entire area and there is a better chance of temperatures near freezing across most of the inland areas. Temperatures

will likely get cold enough across the Grand Strand for the risk of frost by Sunday morning.



