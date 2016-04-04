Myrtle Beach Planning Committee reveals new project for the Five - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Planning Committee reveals new project for the Five Points District

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city planners have revealed the next step to revitalizing the area's Five Points district.

After years of little to no change, city leaders and business owners have come to the agreement that more parking is needed.

Plans have been made to add a stoplight to re-route U.S. 501 traffic and add a parking lot to the small stretch of Main Street that goes by the superblock.

Money left over from other road improvements in the area will be used to pay for the initiative. City officials said this will be the first step in getting more foot traffic into the area.

Although work will not begin until 2017, officials in Myrtle Beach's planning office said there is a proposal to take away lanes from Broadway Street on the backside of Five Points to add additional parking.

"It actually can help us improve the traffic flow there because right now it’s very confusing, and it would create visible parking and make the area more pedestrian-oriented," said Carol Coleman, planning director.

The city planning staff also said that way-finding signs are in the works to be posted around Five Points area. The hope is to draw more people to the area who aren't aware that it's there.

There is no word on when the next Five Points area public meeting will take place.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

