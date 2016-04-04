Conway police arrest man after victim alleges assault, kidnapping

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Blythewood man was arrested over the weekend by Conway police after allegedly assaulting a woman and refusing to allow her to leave her residence.

Franklin Chimento Meaux, 20, was charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping, according to a press release from the Conway Police Department.

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, a Conway police officer was flagged down in the area of Monarch Apartments by the alleged victim, the release stated.

The victim told law enforcement the suspect allegedly became aggressive with her and then would not allow her to leave her apartment.

According to information on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website, Meaux was released on a $30,000 bond.

