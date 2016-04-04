Locksmith accused of child sex crimes surrenders business licens - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Locksmith accused of child sex crimes surrenders business license

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Panteleimon Spirakis. (Source: HCPD) Panteleimon Spirakis. (Source: HCPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The registered sex offender accused of sex acts with two 4-year-old who owns a locksmith company in North Myrtle Beach has voluntarily surrendered his business and professional licenses, according to the city.

Panteleimon “Peter” Spirakis, owner of Phil’s Lock and Key, surrendered the licenses on Monday, two days before the city’s council was to hold a hearing to determine whether they should be revoked, according to a news release from North Myrtle Beach. That meeting has now been canceled.

Spirakis, along with three others, was arrested earlier this month and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance.

Related Story: Four arrested for alleged sex acts with two 4-year-old children

Spirakis has an extensive history of child sex charges over the years, including a charge of lewd act upon a child in 2005, and a lewd act on a minor charge in 2010.

Related Story: Child sex suspect has extensive history of child sex charges

WMBF News investigated Spirakis’ business in 2012 in a special report about convicted felons working as locksmiths in our area.

Spirakis is an Adult Tier II registered sex offender, meaning that "Predicate offenses include most felonious sexual abuse or sexual exploitation crimes involving victims who are minors, including distribution and production of child pornography," according to the SLED Sex Offender Registry. 

