21-year-old dies one day after being shot at Conway residence

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 21-year-old man who was shot at a residence on Fifth Avenue in Conway Sunday night died in the hospital on Monday, according to the Conway Police Department.

Police responded to the residence in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue at about 11:24 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound, according to a Conway Police news release. The victim, later identified as Jahalil Drayton, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

On Monday, April 4, Drayton passed away from his injuries. 

The case is under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call CPD at 843-248-1790.

