Blood drive to be held in honor of paramedic seriously hurt in Florence ambulance crash

Blood drive to be held in honor of paramedic seriously hurt in F - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF News) - The Howe Springs Fire Department announced on Facebook Monday that a blood drive will be held in honor of a paramedic seriously hurt in an ambulance crash in March.

"Please join us as we give the gift of life in honor of Tessie Smith. Tessie has always been a big advocate for donating blood and has managed our blood drives for over six years at the fire department," the post said.

Officials also wrote that Smith was given more than 20 units of blood to help save her life following the wreck.

"Without blood donations this valuable life saving tool would not have been available," the post said.

The blood drive is set to be held on Monday, May 9 from 2 to 8 p.m at the Howe Springs Fire Department on East Howe Springs Road in Florence.

