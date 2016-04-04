Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Lake City - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Lake City

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Check your tickets! A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lake City at the Busy Corner store on S. Ron McNair Blvd.

Below is a news release from the South Carolina Education lottery with details on the winning ticket:

$100,000 Powerball® Ticket Sold in Lake City

Busy Corner at 100 S. Ron McNair Blvd. in Lake City sold the ticket.

COLUMBIA, SC (April 4, 2016) – A Powerball® ticket sold in Lake City for Saturday’s drawing is worth $100,000. The ticket was purchased at the Busy Corner store on S. Ron McNair Blvd.

The ticket holder stands to benefit from changes to the Powerball® game that occurred in October. 

Instead of a $10,000 prize for matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number with PowerPlay®, with the Powerball® game changes, the prize jumped to $50,000. And, because this player purchased PowerPlay® for an additional $1, their now $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.

Powerball® – Saturday, April 2
9 - 28 - 30 - 40 – 61   Powerball®: 3  

Check your tickets. Almost 13,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000.  Of these, more than 5,500 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by two.  Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.79.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $148 million.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

Note: The original news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery stated that the ticket was worth $150,000 - the organization later sent a correction stating that the ticket was worth $100,000.

