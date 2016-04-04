Driver charged after crossing guard struck by car near Carolina - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Driver charged after crossing guard struck by car near Carolina Forest Elementary

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Martha Valle. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.) Martha Valle. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.)
Google Map image of the intersection of Carolina Forest Blvd. and Gate Way Ave. (Source: Google) Google Map image of the intersection of Carolina Forest Blvd. and Gate Way Ave. (Source: Google)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Monday morning after a driver ran a stop light in Carolina Forest, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed. The driver has been charged with disregarding a traffic light and no driver's license.

The crossing guard was struck near the intersection of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Gate Way Avenue, near Carolina Forest Elementary School, according to Corporal Sonny Collins. The crossing guard was taken to the hospital, but Sgt. Collins does not know the extent of the guard’s injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Martha Valle, was charged with disregarding a traffic light and no driver's license, Cpl. Collins said.

