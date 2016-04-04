Two people killed in crash on Hwy 348 in Longs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two people killed in crash on Hwy 348 in Longs

By Mandy Noell, Reporter
(Source: Jonathan Dick) (Source: Jonathan Dick)
(Source: Jonathan Dick) (Source: Jonathan Dick)

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - Two drivers died as a result of an accident on Highway 348 and West Bear Grass Road in Longs on Monday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick confirmed 26-year-old Kenya Shavada Robinson from the Loris area died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Tammy Hardee, 47, from Loris, died later at a nearby hospital.

According to Teal Britton with Horry County Schools, Hardee worked in food services at Blackwater Middle School.

At about 6:25 a.m., a Nissan Sport Utility vehicle was traveling east on Highway 348, and a Buick four-door vehicle was traveling west, according to the SCHP. The Buick crossed the center line and struck the Nissan head-on.  

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, but died as a result of the crash, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SCHP.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash as a collision with injuries, and posted that at least one person was entrapped. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

