Surfside candidates debate hot-button issues ahead of election

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.More >>
Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor-Elect Brenda Bethune and several council members are being sworn in at 1 p.m. today ahead of the city's regular council meeting. Watch live here.More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor-Elect Brenda Bethune and several council members are being sworn in at 1 p.m. today ahead of the city's regular council meeting. Watch live here.More >>
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election.More >>
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election.More >>
Local businesswoman Brenda Bethune has defeated incumbent John Rhodes to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Local businesswoman Brenda Bethune has defeated incumbent John Rhodes to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The polls have closed and now the results will start coming in to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The polls have closed and now the results will start coming in to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.More >>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.More >>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.More >>
How could Starbucks, which once urged its employees to start conversations about race with customers, now be under fire for its treatment of black people?More >>
How could Starbucks, which once urged its employees to start conversations about race with customers, now be under fire for its treatment of black people?More >>
The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December.More >>
The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>
The Greensville County Public School system is investigating an alleged bullying situation that happened on one of its school buses recently involving a young boy.More >>