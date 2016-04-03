New sod the latest of several improvements to Chapin Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach is wrapping up renovations to Chapin Park this week.

New sod is being added to the park this week, wrapping up one of the last steps of renovations to the park this spring, according to a Facebook post by the city’s government. The city has already removed trees to allow more light into the park, painted the entrance arch pergola white, removed some of the fencing along Kings Highway, and installed new sidewalks.

A second of phase of park improvements will bring a structure for performances and events, the post states.

Chapin Park is located next to the Chapin Memorial Library at the corner of Kings Highway, and is home to events such as Art in the Park Myrtle Beach, among others.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.