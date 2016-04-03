Surfside Town Council candidates to debate Sunday

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Candidates for the Surfside Beach Town Council will be at a candidate debate Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Town Council Chambers.

“Don’t miss this last opportunity to meet the candidates and hear their position about important town business,” states a news release on Sunday’s debate. Questions from the public are welcome – they can be e-mailed to dherrmann@surfsidebeach.org, or submitted during the debate.

WMBF News Reporter Josh Roberson is attending the debate – tune in to WMBF News at 6 p.m. tonight for his live report.

The Town Council Chambers are located at 115 U.S. Highway 17 North in Surfside.

Candidates will be invited to stay after the debate to answer other questions from the public.

Election Day for Surfside Beach is Tuesday, April 5. There will be a General Election for Mayor and three Town Council Seats, each with a term from May 10, 2016 to May 12, 2020, according to a public notice from the town. There is a Special Election for one Town Council seat to fill an unexpired term ending May 8, 2018.

The candidates running in Tuesday's elections are:

Mayor: Bob Childs (a current Town Council member) and current Mayor Doug Samples are running

For the three council seats open in the General Election: Vicki W. Blair, Mark Johnson (a current Town Council member), Mary Beth Mabry (a current Town Council member) , Ron Ott, Wanda Spannuth, Randle Stevens (a current Town Council member), Holly Ann Watson, and Stanley J. Wrobel.

The following candidates are running to fill the Town Council seat with the unexpired term: Vicki W. Blair, Tim Courtney, Steve Shore, and Stanley J. Wrobel. If one of these candidates also wins the General Election seat they were running for, they will choose which one they want, and there will be another election in August for the vacant seat.

According to the public notice, the polling locations for Tuesday’s elections are: Surfside #1: Dick M. Johnson Civic Center, 829 N Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. Surfside #2 and Surfside #4: Surfside United Methodist Church, 800 13th Avenue N, Surfside Beach.

A runoff election, if necessary, will be held on April 19, 2016.

