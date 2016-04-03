Police working to keep Ocean Blvd. safe as tourist season ramps up

As the population booms during the busy tourist season, there's always the potential crime will spike. Some tourists said they're hoping for nothing but a safe trip while they're here. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the busy tourist season ramping up, we're keeping close tabs on the crime rates across the Grand Strand. There's been a lot of activity near some of family-friendly attractions right along the ocean front, and with tourist and spring breakers flooding in, police are busy trying to keep up, especially when most visitors stay right along Ocean Boulevard.

Police say most of Myrtle Beach is family-friendly, but some stretches can be trouble. Possession of drugs, carrying illegal weapons, minors drinking and purchasing alcohol are all crimes that happened this weekend along the boulevard.

Police are still searching for two men who robbed a parking booth at Family Kingdom in broad daylight on Friday according to one report. Another report says the E- Z Eats Cafe reported a broken window and found the cash register open.

“We've never had any issues so I try not to let it control what I do or what I'm going to do,” said Vanessa Silance, a Myrtle Beach visitor.

You can never be too cautious when it comes to staying safe and having a good time. Even during the day, police say never go out alone and always have someone with you. Never walk away from a purse, shopping bag, smart-phone, or anything else you don't want swiped, and double-check to see if your car and hotel doors are locked.

Police are working around the clock to make sure visitors can enjoy their vacation, and locals can feel safe at home, but you can help out too. If you see something suspicious, say something.

Police are still on the hunt for two men who robbed a parking booth at Family Kingdom. If you noticed anything suspicious on Friday around that area, let police know.

