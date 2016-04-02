MBPD looking for woman who tried to use counterfeit cash at Dollar General store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF News) - An employee at the Dollar General off South Kings Highway reported to police that they were given a fake $100 bill by a customer.

Police reports say a woman and her three children came into the store and attempted to buy items with the counterfeit cash.

The employee checked the money and discovered that it was actually a $10 bill that had been washed and reprinted as a $100 bill.

The report says the woman then paid for the items with other money and asked for the fake cash back. The employee told the woman she wasn't getting it back though.

The woman left the store but was caught on camera. She's described as a woman in her 30s with dark hair and wearing a gray tank top.

