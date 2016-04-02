Man reports tax fraud after he's alerted to false filings through TurboTax

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF News) - Myrtle Beach Police reports say a man reportedly tried to file his taxes with TurboTax when he was alerted that another person in the Myrtle Beach area had already filed taxes and received a return under his social security number.

The victim filed a police report on March 31, 2016, after he called TurboTax to confirm that someone had used his social security number to file for a tax refund.

The victim was given an identity theft affidavit by police.

