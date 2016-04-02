Small fire extinguished at home in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF News) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a small structure fire Saturday afternoon.

Just before 7 p.m., a caller reported seeing smoke outside of a home at 401 Pennington Loop in Myrtle Beach.

Captain John Fowler with HCFR, said upon arriving, crews reported seeing smoke as well and were able to extinguish a small fire at the home.

No injuries were reported. No further details were available.

