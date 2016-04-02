Police: Conway man solicited money from elderly women to go see - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police: Conway man solicited money from elderly women to go see dying relative

By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
Connect
(Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center) (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF News) - A Conway man has been charged with solicitation after several incidents in March.

Timothy Cook was arrested Saturday by Horry County Police after an investigation looked into victims he had reportedly contacted to ask for money.

A press released from the Conway Police Department said an arrest warrant was issued after two incidents were reported on March 2 and March 17, 2016. 

The investigation revealed Cook had been calling several elderly women and giving them false information to solicit money from them.

Cook reportedly told the victims he needed money to go see a dying relative.

The 43-year old has been booked into J Reuben Long Detention Center.

No bail has been set at this time.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.  

