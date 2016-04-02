Man to be extradited to Myrtle Beach, charged with kidnapping across state lines

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man has been charged with kidnapping across state lines and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a case connected to Myrtle Beach.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police said Saturday they arrested Mike Roscoe Small, of North Charleston, SC.

Authorities say the victim, a 16-year-old female, was reported missing in Myrtle Beach on March 28. She was reportedly with Small since that time and had no prior contact with Small before that date.

In a press release, officials said at about 2 p.m. the victim notified family members of her location and provided a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Family members were then able to notify Myrtle Beach investigators, who advised SCMPD, prompting officers to immediately respond. Marked and unmarked SCMPD units spotted the suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect fled from officers but was caught around 2:40 p.m.

Small was arrested and transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to Myrtle Beach.

Small reportedly has a criminal past. Authorities said he had outstanding warrants in Effingham County, GA and TX.

Authorities with the Myrtle Beach Police Department did announce Saturday that Katelyn Mullinax, a teen reported missing on March 28, has been located and is safe. However, they have not confirmed that the 16-year old's disappearance is connected to this case.

Lt. Joey Crosby said the investigation is still ongoing.

WMBF has also reached out to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department as well to find out the victim's name.

The news release from Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police states that the suspect's last name is "Small," however, booking information for the suspect on the Chatham County Sheriff's Office website lists his name as "Smalls." A Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police public information officer confirmed that the suspect's last name is "Small."

We will update you as soon as we learn more information.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.