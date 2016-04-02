Informational meeting on Carolina Country Music Festival's effec - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Informational meeting on Carolina Country Music Festival's effect on MB businesses to be held this week

By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
Connect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF News) - The City of Myrtle Beach is calling on entertainment district businesses to come out to an informational meeting about the upcoming Carolina Country Music Festival.

It will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, at Ground Zero on Chester Street for businesses located along and near Ocean Boulevard.

City leaders posted on facebook that this is an opportunity to learn about the traffic patterns and other logistics for the festival set for June 10-12.

The festival features country starts like Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell, Joe Nichols, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Ray, Chase Bryant, A Thousand Horses, Maren Morris, Lauren Jenkins, Kane Brown, Chris Lane and more.

For more information regarding this meeting, you are asked to email Lauren Clever at lclever@myrtlebeach.com.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

