Conway man charged with kidnapping and assault

Conway man charged with kidnapping and assault

By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
Conway, SC (WMBF News) - A man in Conway has been booked into J Reuben Long Detention center for charges of kidnapping and assault and battery 1st degree.

According to jail records, Franklin Chimento Meaux was arrested by the Conway Police Department and booked in the jail just before 5 Saturday morning.

The 20-year old has since been released on $30,000 bond.

WMBF has reached out to the Conway Police Department for more details on the circumstances surrounding Meaux's charges. 

We were told that information would not be available until Monday afternoon.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

