Conway man charged with kidnapping and assault

Conway, SC (WMBF News) - A man in Conway has been booked into J Reuben Long Detention center for charges of kidnapping and assault and battery 1st degree.

According to jail records, Franklin Chimento Meaux was arrested by the Conway Police Department and booked in the jail just before 5 Saturday morning.

The 20-year old has since been released on $30,000 bond.

WMBF has reached out to the Conway Police Department for more details on the circumstances surrounding Meaux's charges.

We were told that information would not be available until Monday afternoon.

